IRS Expands Scope of Letter Rulings on Corporate Transactions

In a move heralding a significant shift in its approach to corporate taxation issues, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has broadened the scope of allowable letter rulings to encompass a wider range of corporate transaction issues. This expansion, announced via a bulletin introducing two new revenue procedures, Rev. Proc. 2024-1 and Rev. Proc. 2024-3, has implications for corporate reorganizations, mergers, acquisitions, and other specific transactions.

Expanded Scope of Rulings

The new procedures delineate additional areas wherein the IRS is now prepared to issue rulings – areas that were previously off-limits. Notably, the bulletin rescinds previous restrictions on issuing rulings pertaining to key sections of the tax code. These sections – specifically 332, 351, 368, and 1036 – deal with diverse corporate actions such as the liquidation of subsidiaries, transfers of assets to a corporation by an owner, and certain types of mergers and reorganizations.

Impact on Corporate Transactions

The newfound willingness of the IRS to offer guidance on these corporate transaction issues is expected to provide greater clarity and certainty for businesses. Companies engaged in transactions of the types now covered can seek IRS guidance on the tax implications before proceeding, thereby mitigating potential risks.

Regulations and Determinations

As part of the same bulletin, the IRS has issued multiple guidance and notices, including updates on critical mineral and battery component requirements for vehicle credits, claiming the statutory exception for phaseouts for elective payment projects, and proposed regulations on debt instruments. The IRS has also expanded letter rulings and determination letters issued by various Associate Chief Counsels, as well as procedures for technical advice memoranda and the rights of taxpayers when a field office requests a TAM.

The IRS’s expansion of letter rulings for corporate transactions also focuses on the treatment of certain interests in corporations as stock or indebtedness under section 385 of the U.S. tax code. This section prescribes regulations to determine whether an interest in a corporation is treated as stock or indebtedness, considering various factors. The changes also bring into focus the 2016 debt-equity regulations targeting corporate inversions and earnings-stripping, which established minimal documentation requirements for debt among related parties to be treated as debt and provided distribution rules treating issuances of new debt among related parties as equity in certain situations.