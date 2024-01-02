en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Delays New $600 Transaction Reporting Rule for TPSOs: What This Means for Taxpayers

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
IRS Delays New $600 Transaction Reporting Rule for TPSOs: What This Means for Taxpayers

On the brink of a significant shift in tax reporting, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opted to postpone the introduction of a new regulation. This rule would have obligated Third Party Settlement Organizations (TPSOs) to issue Form 1099-K for transactions surpassing the $600 mark. This adjustment was set to supersede the preceding threshold of a minimum of 200 transactions valued at $20,000 collectively. However, due to the delay, the older criteria will continue to govern the tax year concluding on December 31, 2023.

Navigating the Transition

The initial plan for the lower threshold raised concerns over individuals being caught off guard, possibly leading to inaccuracies in their transaction reports. TPSOs play a critical role as go-betweens in a variety of transactions spanning diverse platforms such as online marketplaces, auction sites, and digital wallets.

Ahead of the Curve

In spite of the delay, there are indications that some TPSOs may choose to voluntarily adhere to the new threshold, issuing Form 1099-K for amounts falling beneath the $20,000/200 transaction limit. It is incumbent upon the recipients of this form to report the gross receipts and other pertinent details of their transactions in their tax returns.

Understanding the Stakes

For those dealing in the sale of personal or investment properties, the gross receipts, acquisition date, selling date, and basis must be included in the documentation. Any failure to report these essentials could trigger IRS notifications, supplementary tax assessments, interest accruals, and penalties. Therefore, it is of vital importance for recipients of Form 1099-K to maintain accurate records of their transactions to sidestep these potential pitfalls.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Microsoft's Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA's Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal

By Salman Khan

Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Innovative Steps

By Nimrah Khatoon

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year's Bargain at Unbeatable Price

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perspective Therapeutics Inc Stock Drops, Yet Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts ...
@Business · 2 mins
Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts ...
heart comment 0
iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future Projections

By Mazhar Abbas

iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future Projections
Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations
AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey
Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy

By Geeta Pillai

Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
50 seconds
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
56 seconds
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
1 min
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
2 mins
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
2 mins
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
2 mins
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
2 mins
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
2 mins
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app