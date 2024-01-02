IRS Delays New $600 Transaction Reporting Rule for TPSOs: What This Means for Taxpayers

On the brink of a significant shift in tax reporting, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opted to postpone the introduction of a new regulation. This rule would have obligated Third Party Settlement Organizations (TPSOs) to issue Form 1099-K for transactions surpassing the $600 mark. This adjustment was set to supersede the preceding threshold of a minimum of 200 transactions valued at $20,000 collectively. However, due to the delay, the older criteria will continue to govern the tax year concluding on December 31, 2023.

Navigating the Transition

The initial plan for the lower threshold raised concerns over individuals being caught off guard, possibly leading to inaccuracies in their transaction reports. TPSOs play a critical role as go-betweens in a variety of transactions spanning diverse platforms such as online marketplaces, auction sites, and digital wallets.

Ahead of the Curve

In spite of the delay, there are indications that some TPSOs may choose to voluntarily adhere to the new threshold, issuing Form 1099-K for amounts falling beneath the $20,000/200 transaction limit. It is incumbent upon the recipients of this form to report the gross receipts and other pertinent details of their transactions in their tax returns.

Understanding the Stakes

For those dealing in the sale of personal or investment properties, the gross receipts, acquisition date, selling date, and basis must be included in the documentation. Any failure to report these essentials could trigger IRS notifications, supplementary tax assessments, interest accruals, and penalties. Therefore, it is of vital importance for recipients of Form 1099-K to maintain accurate records of their transactions to sidestep these potential pitfalls.