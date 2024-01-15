IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled pertinent details about the upcoming tax filing season for 2023, which will officially commence on January 29. The IRS expects to process over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the federal deadline, April 15, 2024. The tax season kick-off will see a 5.5% increment in tax brackets, a surge in standard deductions, and tax incentives for electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements.

Free and Enhanced Filing Options

To ease tax preparation and filing, the IRS will open its Free File program on January 12. This service provides free guided tax preparation through software partners to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. In addition to this, the IRS is piloting a program known as ‘IRS Direct File’, offering a free online filing option directly through the agency. The Direct File program, which is currently in a phased rollout, is expected to be widely available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers in participating states.

Refunds and Tracking

The IRS encourages taxpayers to make use of direct deposit and electronic filing methods for the fastest refunds. Most taxpayers can anticipate their refunds within 21 days of electronic filing. Taxpayers can keep tabs on the status of their refunds using the IRS2Go app or the ‘Where’s My Refund’ feature on IRS.gov. The IRS has indicated that the average tax refund as of December 29, 2023, is $3,167.

IRS Transformation and New Reporting Requirements

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel highlighted the ongoing transformation efforts to improve the agency’s operations and customer assistance, funded by new investments. This includes initiatives like walk-in centers, paperless processing, and an electronic direct file pilot. In addition to these improvements, the IRS has introduced new reporting requirements for third-party payment apps, which have been postponed to 2024, with a phased rollout starting at an income threshold of $5,000. The IRS is collaborating with payment apps to differentiate between taxable and non-taxable transactions. Freelancers and business owners are advised to prepare for these changes and ensure proper record-keeping for their transactions.