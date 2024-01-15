en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled pertinent details about the upcoming tax filing season for 2023, which will officially commence on January 29. The IRS expects to process over 128.7 million individual tax returns by the federal deadline, April 15, 2024. The tax season kick-off will see a 5.5% increment in tax brackets, a surge in standard deductions, and tax incentives for electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements.

Free and Enhanced Filing Options

To ease tax preparation and filing, the IRS will open its Free File program on January 12. This service provides free guided tax preparation through software partners to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. In addition to this, the IRS is piloting a program known as ‘IRS Direct File’, offering a free online filing option directly through the agency. The Direct File program, which is currently in a phased rollout, is expected to be widely available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers in participating states.

Refunds and Tracking

The IRS encourages taxpayers to make use of direct deposit and electronic filing methods for the fastest refunds. Most taxpayers can anticipate their refunds within 21 days of electronic filing. Taxpayers can keep tabs on the status of their refunds using the IRS2Go app or the ‘Where’s My Refund’ feature on IRS.gov. The IRS has indicated that the average tax refund as of December 29, 2023, is $3,167.

IRS Transformation and New Reporting Requirements

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel highlighted the ongoing transformation efforts to improve the agency’s operations and customer assistance, funded by new investments. This includes initiatives like walk-in centers, paperless processing, and an electronic direct file pilot. In addition to these improvements, the IRS has introduced new reporting requirements for third-party payment apps, which have been postponed to 2024, with a phased rollout starting at an income threshold of $5,000. The IRS is collaborating with payment apps to differentiate between taxable and non-taxable transactions. Freelancers and business owners are advised to prepare for these changes and ensure proper record-keeping for their transactions.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
Wall Street’s crystal ball for 2024 has shed light on the semiconductor industry, spotlighting potential investment opportunities with high returns. The top semiconductor stock picks for the year have been curated based on various metrics such as company performance, market trends, technological advancements, and future growth potential. The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, coupled
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India's High Debt Levels
7 mins ago
Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India's High Debt Levels
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook
8 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook
Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Revolution in High-Rise Window Cleaning
4 mins ago
Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Revolution in High-Rise Window Cleaning
Wall Street Giants Face Turbulent Q4: A Deeper Look into Major Banks' Earnings Reports
4 mins ago
Wall Street Giants Face Turbulent Q4: A Deeper Look into Major Banks' Earnings Reports
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
5 mins ago
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
1 min
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
1 min
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
3 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
3 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
4 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
5 mins
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
5 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
5 mins
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
58 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app