en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Irondequoit, NY Tops Realtor.com’s 2024 List of Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Irondequoit, NY Tops Realtor.com’s 2024 List of Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers

Irondequoit, a quaint suburb nestled in Monroe County, New York, has been heralded as the number one market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, according to a recent report by Realtor.com. This recognition is part of an annual review that sheds light on small to mid-sized towns and cities, labelling them as “hidden gems”. Irondequoit’s allure stems from its strategic location, bordered by the vast Lake Ontario to the north, the bustling City of Rochester to the south, the majestic Genesee River to the west, and the serene Irondequoit Bay to the east.

Irondequoit: A Desirable Locale for First-Time Homebuyers

The suburb is lauded for its affordable housing and complete development, coupled with a rich history that harks back to the 1600s. Michael O’Connor, President of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, underscores the area’s appeal due to these factors. The criteria used by Realtor.com to rank the top 10 best markets for first-time homeowners include affordability, growth investment, availability of buying options, local attractions, shorter commutes, and youth-oriented communities.

A Mix of Affordability and Attractions

The town boasts the highest expected median sale price growth rate, offering a blend of affordability, a healthy housing inventory, culture, and good company of similar-aged peers. Irondequoit’s selection as the top market for first-time homebuyers does not only demonstrate its economic potential but also brings to the fore its unpretentious charm and attractive features.

Optimism among Prospective Homebuyers

The report also illuminates the optimism of prospective first-time homebuyers, providing insights into the most affordable markets and active listings within the top 10 list. This signals a positive outlook for the real estate market, especially in small to midsize towns like Irondequoit, which offer a perfect blend of affordability, growth potential, and a sense of community.

In conclusion, Irondequoit’s recognition as the top market for first-time homebuyers in 2024 is not only a testament to the town’s economic promise but also an affirmation of its inherent beauty, historic charm, and community spirit.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
29 seconds ago
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
On a frosty morning, as the rest of the world clings to the warmth of their homes, Pat Noyes plunges into the icy waters of Lake Michigan, surfing against the Slurpee-like waves. Unfazed by the frigid conditions and menacing beauty of the winter waves, Noyes, like other “lakers”, finds an exhilarating escape in winter surfing
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
47 seconds ago
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
56 seconds ago
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
37 seconds ago
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
Chapman Neighborhood Park Reopens in Chico with Fresh Amenities
42 seconds ago
Chapman Neighborhood Park Reopens in Chico with Fresh Amenities
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
44 seconds ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
Latest Headlines
World News
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
20 seconds
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
29 seconds
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
37 seconds
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
47 seconds
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
56 seconds
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
1 min
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
1 min
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
2 mins
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
38 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
58 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app