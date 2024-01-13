Irondequoit, NY Tops Realtor.com’s 2024 List of Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers

Irondequoit, a quaint suburb nestled in Monroe County, New York, has been heralded as the number one market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, according to a recent report by Realtor.com. This recognition is part of an annual review that sheds light on small to mid-sized towns and cities, labelling them as “hidden gems”. Irondequoit’s allure stems from its strategic location, bordered by the vast Lake Ontario to the north, the bustling City of Rochester to the south, the majestic Genesee River to the west, and the serene Irondequoit Bay to the east.

Irondequoit: A Desirable Locale for First-Time Homebuyers

The suburb is lauded for its affordable housing and complete development, coupled with a rich history that harks back to the 1600s. Michael O’Connor, President of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, underscores the area’s appeal due to these factors. The criteria used by Realtor.com to rank the top 10 best markets for first-time homeowners include affordability, growth investment, availability of buying options, local attractions, shorter commutes, and youth-oriented communities.

A Mix of Affordability and Attractions

The town boasts the highest expected median sale price growth rate, offering a blend of affordability, a healthy housing inventory, culture, and good company of similar-aged peers. Irondequoit’s selection as the top market for first-time homebuyers does not only demonstrate its economic potential but also brings to the fore its unpretentious charm and attractive features.

Optimism among Prospective Homebuyers

The report also illuminates the optimism of prospective first-time homebuyers, providing insights into the most affordable markets and active listings within the top 10 list. This signals a positive outlook for the real estate market, especially in small to midsize towns like Irondequoit, which offer a perfect blend of affordability, growth potential, and a sense of community.

In conclusion, Irondequoit’s recognition as the top market for first-time homebuyers in 2024 is not only a testament to the town’s economic promise but also an affirmation of its inherent beauty, historic charm, and community spirit.