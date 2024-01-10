iRobot Stock Plummets Amid Amazon Acquisition Uncertainties

The stock value of iRobot, a leading robot vacuum maker, saw a precipitous fall of 19% on Wednesday. The plunge came in response to reports indicating that e-commerce giant Amazon is unlikely to propose concessions to assuage the antitrust apprehensions of the European Union (EU) related to its impending acquisition of iRobot. The acquisition, which was announced in August 2022, is valued at a whopping $1.7 billion, and structured as an all-cash transaction at $61 per share.

EU’s Antitrust Concerns

Following the announcement of the acquisition, the European Commission launched an investigation into the deal, expressing concerns in November that the takeover might provide Amazon with the means to limit the online visibility or listing of iRobot’s competitors on its platform. The European Commission, which started an in-depth investigation in July, is scheduled to make a decision on the deal by February 14.

Awaiting Regulatory Decisions

While Amazon has chosen to remain silent on the issue, the deal’s status is also being closely watched by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. On the other hand, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority has concluded that the deal is unlikely to significantly impact competition within the U.K. market.

Amazon’s Stock Value Sees a Surge

Interestingly, while iRobot’s stock value took a hit, Amazon’s shares experienced an uptick of 1.5% on the same day. The contrasting destinies of the two companies’ stock value on Wednesday underscores the market’s reaction to the uncertainties surrounding the deal.