Business

Irishman Brings Mobile Pub Culture to Pennsylvania

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Irishman Brings Mobile Pub Culture to Pennsylvania

From the lush green fields of County Mayo, Ireland, to the vibrant neighborhoods of Havertown, Pennsylvania, John Chambers has brought an authentic slice of Irish pub culture to the States. Using his skilled hands, honed over years of sheep farming and carpentry, Chambers has crafted ‘Park A Pub’, a mobile pub service that can be rented out for parties, offering an immersive and genuine Irish pub experience.

From Sheep Farming to Pub Building

Chambers, a native of rural Ireland, grew up without the luxuries of modern amenities. His early years were steeped in the traditions of working the land, farming sheep and living in harmony with the rugged Irish landscape. It was a simple life, but one that imbued him with a tenacious work ethic and a knack for creating with his hands.

After meeting his wife, Maureen, in an Irish pub, a new chapter began for Chambers. The couple moved to the United States where Chambers joined the carpenter’s union, using his skills to carve out a new life in this foreign land. However, he never forgot his roots and saw an opportunity to bring a piece of his Irish heritage to his new home.

‘Park A Pub’: A Taste of Ireland in Pennsylvania

Inspired by the concept of mobile pubs in his homeland, Chambers put his carpentry skills to work, creating ‘Park A Pub’. This unique service offers the Philadelphia area a complete pub experience that can be rented out for parties. While customers must supply their own beverages, the Chambers family takes care of the rest, ensuring an authentic Irish pub atmosphere is achieved. This includes a keg-to-tap setup and the all-important decorative touches that make Irish pubs renowned worldwide.

A Labor of Love

For Chambers, ‘Park A Pub’ is more than a business; it’s a labor of love. He finds deep fulfillment in seeing people enjoy the mobile pub, reveling in the unique experience it provides. It’s a testament to his Irish roots and the craftsmanship he’s honed over the years. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to share his cultural background, to show people a taste of the life he left behind in Ireland. As he watches patrons laughing and raising their glasses in his mobile pub, he’s reminded of the power of shared experiences and the universal language of good company.

Business Ireland United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Irishman Transforms Philadelphia Parties with 'Park A Pub'
@Business
Irishman Transforms Philadelphia Parties with 'Park A Pub'

