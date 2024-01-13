en English
International Affairs

Irish Party Urges Boycott of St Patrick’s Day Visits to US

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Irish political party, People Before Profit, has urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other elected representatives to boycott the traditional St Patrick’s Day visits to the United States. This call for a boycott is a direct response to US President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with the party accusing Biden of having the blood of Palestinians on his hands.

Public Outcry Against Biden’s Middle East Policy

Deputy Bríd Smith of People Before Profit explicitly called for the boycott to protest and isolate the US on an important day for the Irish diaspora. The criticism has extended to the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who has announced plans to visit the US for St Patrick’s Day. People Before Profit has dubbed Biden ‘genocide Joe’ and believes that any Irish representative’s attendance would be improper due to Biden’s reputation in international affairs.

US-Ireland Tensions Amid Biden’s Planned Visit

President Joe Biden’s claim to Irish ancestry and his upcoming visit to Ireland have further highlighted the tension. Biden’s visit to Belfast was overshadowed by his tensions with pro-UK unionists, and he urged the DUP to end its boycott of Northern Ireland’s Stormont legislature. However, his visit has been criticized by some as unabashed campaigning ahead of a re-election bid.

Protests Against US Involvement in Yemen and Gaza

Irish politicians and protesters in the US are also demanding an end to Joe Biden’s order for a bombing campaign in Yemen targeting Houthi-linked sites. Approximately 200 demonstrators congregated in Times Square for an emergency rally condemning the airstrikes. Protesters also criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The US launched the airstrikes in response to Houthi-led drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Former Irish President Mary Robinson accused the US of being ‘complicit’ in the conflict in Gaza.

International Affairs Ireland United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

