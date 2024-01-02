Irish Native Brings Mobile Pub Culture to Philadelphia

John Chambers, a native of County Mayo, Ireland, has brought the charm of his homeland to the city of Philadelphia through a unique venture called ‘Park A Pub’. This innovative mobile Irish pub not only provides an authentic taste of the Irish pub culture but also offers an exciting new avenue for party-goers in the city.

A Journey from County Mayo to Philadelphia

One of ten children raised in a modest, electricity-free home in a small town in County Mayo, Chambers had a humble upbringing. His life took a turn when he met his future wife, Maureen, in a local pub during one of her visits to Ireland. Persuaded to move to the United States, Chambers started his American journey as a member of the carpenter’s union before embarking on independent projects.

‘Park A Pub’: An Authentic Irish Experience

Inspired by the growing trend of mobile pubs in Ireland, Chambers decided to apply his carpentry skills to create something similar in his adopted country. The result was ‘Park A Pub’, a mobile Irish pub that can be rented for parties in the Philadelphia region. Chambers and his family take the responsibility of setting up the full pub atmosphere, including the decor and the beer taps, providing an authentic Irish atmosphere right at the customers’ doorstep. Although it is a BYOB service, the unique concept offers a slice of Irish culture to its patrons.

A Source of Satisfaction

Chambers finds immense satisfaction in seeing people enjoy the mobile pub and the authentic experience it offers. Amidst the concrete jungle of Philadelphia, ‘Park A Pub’ is a refreshing change that brings the charm and warmth of Ireland to the city. His mobile pub not only stands out amongst the numerous Irish pubs scattered across the city but also brings a genuine piece of his homeland to the city he now calls home.