Irish Dance Legacy Thrives in Philadelphia: Cummins School Prepares for St. Patrick's Parade

JENKINTOWN, Pa. - At the heart of Montgomery County, the Cummins School of Irish Dance stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Irish culture and the art of dance. Founded over 23 years ago by Frances Cummins Donahue, a former competitive dancer from Dublin, the school has grown into an integral part of the Delaware Valley's Irish community, especially during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Forming Foundations and Fostering Community

The inception of the Cummins School of Irish Dance was marked by an unexpected turn when the first class coincidentally fell on September 11, 2001. This momentous day influenced the school's color choice of red, white, and blue, symbolizing a deep-seated connection to their adopted homeland while nurturing their Irish roots. Frances Cummins Donahue, alongside her daughters Noreen McAleer and Kerri Meenagh, sought to share their passion for Irish dance with both the young and old. Their open invitation to dancers of any nationality underscores the inclusive atmosphere they aim to cultivate, emphasizing that Irish dance is not just an art form but a vehicle for cultural transmission and community building.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Youth to Adults

Unique to the Cummins School is its dedication to teaching not only young girls but also adults, demonstrating that the passion for dance knows no age limit. Adult students, including Loreto Halton who expressed a lifelong desire to learn Irish dance, find joy and fulfillment in participating in classes and performances, such as the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Parade. This inclusivity and willingness to embrace all learners underpin the school's philosophy that Irish dance is a celebration of culture, heritage, and personal expression.

Legacy of Learning and Love for Dance

For Frances Cummins Donahue and her daughters, the essence of their mission lies in the preservation and promotion of Irish culture through dance. Witnessing students embrace Irish cultural traditions and share them with the wider community brings immense satisfaction to the founders. Mary Kate Moran, a former student turned teacher at the school, attests to the powerful impact of these experiences, not only in learning dance but also in forging lasting friendships and understanding the value of heritage. The Cummins School's commitment to their craft and community ensures the vibrancy of Irish dance and culture for generations to come.

As the Cummins School of Irish Dance prepares for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, their story is a poignant reminder of the power of cultural preservation and the unifying force of shared traditions. Through each step and leap, students and teachers alike celebrate the rich tapestry of Irish heritage, making a compelling case for the importance of cultural education in a diverse society.