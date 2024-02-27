Iris Olga Coleman, Founding Polar Bears Member, Passes at 95 in Oak Bluffs

Iris Olga Coleman, a revered community figure and founding member of the Polar Bears group in Oak Bluffs, has left an indelible mark on her community, passing away at the age of 95 on February 4. Born in Boston and having led a life rich in community service and personal achievements, Coleman's legacy is celebrated across generations.

Early Life and Career Achievements

Olga Coleman's journey began in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, where she was born into a loving family. After graduating from Roxbury Girls High School, she embarked on a fulfilling career that saw her contributing to the Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) and later retiring from IBM in 1991. Her summers were vividly spent in Oak Bluffs, encapsulating moments of joy and community bonding.

Legacy in Oak Bluffs and Beyond

Her involvement with the Polar Bears, a group known for their early morning swims and vibrant gatherings, stands out as a testament to her commitment to community and friendship. This tradition, alongside Olga's personal stories, was immortalized in Jill Nelson's book 'Finding Martha's Vineyard,' highlighting the rich history of Black lives on the Island. Olga's legacy, encompassing her dedication to community, family, and the Polar Bears, continues to inspire.

Remembering Olga Coleman

Olga Coleman's life will be celebrated in July 2024 at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs, a fitting tribute to a woman whose life was intertwined with the community's fabric. She leaves behind a legacy through her daughter, Linda, nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews, along with countless friends and community members. Olga Coleman's impact, characterized by her love, leadership, and community spirit, will be remembered for generations to come.

Olga Coleman's story is not just a narrative of personal achievements but a beacon of community engagement and leadership. Her contributions to Oak Bluffs and the broader community serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. As we reflect on her life, we are reminded of the importance of community, tradition, and the enduring bonds of friendship.