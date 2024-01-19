Iredell County Mourns the Loss of Retired K-9 Danny

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has announced the passing of a beloved former member of their team. The retired K-9, named Danny, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, has left a significant mark on the department and the community it serves.

A Dedicated Servant

Danny served with distinction from 2015 until he was medically retired in 2021. During his tenure, he worked closely with his partner, Sgt. Leo Hayes. Together, they were an integral part of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and later, the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team. Danny's exceptional skills and unwavering dedication made him an invaluable asset to the department.

Impressive Record

Throughout his career, Danny was responsible for multiple seizures that led to the confiscation of millions of dollars worth of narcotics, weapons, and currency. His keen sense of smell and relentless pursuit of justice significantly impacted criminal activity in Iredell County. He was not just a police dog but a true crusader against crime.

A Loss Felt By All

The passing of Danny is a significant loss for the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and the community. Sheriff Darren Campbell expressed the department's sorrow over Danny's passing in a news release. The end of Danny's distinguished career marks the departure of a highly trained police dog whose contributions will not be forgotten.

Danny served his community with unwavering dedication, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he protected. His exceptional skills and the significant impact he made on reducing crime in Iredell County will be remembered for years to come.