Human Rights

IRC to Offer Transitional Case Management for Asylum Seekers in NYC: A New Era in Aid

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
IRC to Offer Transitional Case Management for Asylum Seekers in NYC: A New Era in Aid

In an unprecedented move, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is all set to initiate transitional case management services for asylum seekers in New York City. The program, slated to start in January 2024, is an initiative in partnership with New York City’s Health & Hospitals (H+H). This groundbreaking venture follows the establishment of Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs) in 2022, specifically designed to assist asylum seekers.

Revolutionizing Aid for Asylum Seekers

The IRC’s program stands out with its unique approach to aid, focusing on providing coordinated, client-centered services. The services encompass facilitating safe community connections, offering crucial immigration information, and providing referrals to legal and social services. The IRC’s efforts, in response to the increasing number of asylum seekers in the city, have expanded to include transitional case management.

Innovation in Aid: Virtual Case Management

An innovative feature of the program is the virtual case management model. This model supports asylum seekers willing to relocate outside of New York City by providing virtual resource navigation, cash assistance, and ongoing support for up to five months post-resettlement. This digital adaptation of case management aims to extend the reach of the IRC’s services, ensuring aid accessibility irrespective of geographical barriers.

The Role of Human Resources

An integral part of this initiative is the role of the Human Resources Manager. The manager will be responsible for overseeing and implementing human resources activities, maintaining compliance with labor laws, and contributing to strategic direction setting. The IRC is committed to promoting gender equality and equal opportunity, while also offering competitive benefits to its US-based employees. The organization’s dedication to these principles is reflected in its comprehensive approach to aiding asylum seekers.

Human Rights United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

