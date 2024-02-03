Iraq Denounces US Air Strikes, Warns of 'Serious Implications'

In a sternly worded statement, the Iraqi military has denounced the recent US air strikes in Iraq, slamming them as a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty. These strikes, according to military spokesperson Yahya Rasool, not only undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government but also pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region. The unfolding scenario presents a complex tapestry of hostilities, with the US and its allies facing an upsurge in aggression in the Middle East, intricately linked to the raging conflict in Gaza.

Strikes and Repercussions

The US launched retaliatory air strikes against 85 sites in Iraq and Syria, used by Iranian forces and Iran-backed militants. This action marks a significant escalation in the US's efforts to curb the mounting threat from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East. In response to these strikes, the Iraqi army, echoing the sentiment of violation of Iraqi sovereignty, has expressed its disapproval, while Iran has categorically denied involvement in the drone attack that prompted the strikes.

US Position and Responses

The Biden administration, amidst this escalating tension, has clarified that the US does not seek a wider conflict in the region but will take necessary actions to defend its interests. The US retaliatory strikes targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and militias affiliated with it, hitting more than 85 targets including command and control operations, intelligence bases, and heavy weapons depots. These strikes have been regarded as highly destabilizing, especially in the current volatile environment, with Iraq condemning them as an attack on its sovereignty and Iran, along with its allies, vowing to continue their attacks until the war in Gaza reaches a resolution.

An Escalation of Tensions

Allison McManus of the Center for American Progress has characterized the US strikes as a 'significant escalation' in the region, implying a surge in tensions and the potential for further conflict. The US military has targeted Iranian forces and Tehran-backed militia groups in both Iraq and Syria, following a recent drone attack that killed three American soldiers. This development comes in the wake of a deadly drone attack on an American base in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 pro-Iran fighters in Syria and causing 'disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region,' according to Iraq's prime minister. The strikes have been condemned as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and there are growing concerns about the potential for further escalation.