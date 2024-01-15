Iraq Denies Reports of US Reinforcements Amid Tensions with Iran-Aligned Forces

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iraq has vehemently denied the alleged arrival of new US troop reinforcements to join the US-led coalition against the Daesh/ISIS group. Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, has stressed that Iraq does not require foreign troops and states that the international coalition's role is strictly limited to advisory, training, and intelligence-sharing services.

Reports of US Troop Deployment

Reports have emerged indicating that the United States is deploying 1,500 troops to Iraq and Syria to address the increasing threats posed by Iran-aligned forces in the region. These forces have reportedly attacked US bases in Iraq and Syria over 130 times since the Gaza war began. However, no formal confirmation of these deployment reports has been given by the United States as of yet.

Deployment of the New Jersey Army National Guard

The deployment, if confirmed, would mark the largest for the New Jersey Army National Guard since 2008. The news has been met with celebration by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. But prior to their potential Middle East assignment, these soldiers are expected to receive training at Fort Bliss in Texas.

Iraq and Syria’s Stance on Foreign Troops

The Syrian government regards US forces as an occupying entity, and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has recently called for a swift withdrawal of US forces from Iraq. Indeed, al-Sudani has insisted that the Iraqi government is working on arrangements for a permanent end to the international coalition forces' presence in the country. This comes after a senior leader in the pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi military group was killed in a coalition airstrike in Baghdad on January 4, which has led to growing calls for the withdrawal of coalition forces.