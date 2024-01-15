en English
Conflict & Defence

Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Solution in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Solution in Gaza

On a recent joint press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a critical statement against the United States. The charge was that the U.S., in its dual role, continues to back Israel’s military actions in Gaza while simultaneously advocating for restraint in the same conflict—a stance Amirabdollahian described as paradoxical.

Iran’s Stance on U.S. Policy

Amirabdollahian suggested a disconnect between U.S. national and security interests and those of Israel. He cautioned the U.S. against aligning its fate with that of Israel’s prime minister, who, in his perspective, is losing power. This critique evidences Iran’s concern over the U.S.’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and its perceived impact on the regional equilibrium.

Call for Diplomatic Resolution

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the necessity for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Gaza. This stance implicitly condemns U.S. policy in the region, which Iran perceives as perpetuating the conflict rather than facilitating peace. Amirabdollahian’s comments resonated with the sentiments of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has previously called for a comprehensive international peace conference to implement a roadmap for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis

Amirabdollahian expressed grave concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, respect for the will of the Palestinian people, and the implementation of the two-state solution. He also called for an end to the blockade on Gaza, emphasizing the significance of dialogue and negotiation to achieve a lasting solution.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Iran Israel United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

