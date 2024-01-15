Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Solution in Gaza

On a recent joint press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a critical statement against the United States. The charge was that the U.S., in its dual role, continues to back Israel’s military actions in Gaza while simultaneously advocating for restraint in the same conflict—a stance Amirabdollahian described as paradoxical.

Iran’s Stance on U.S. Policy

Amirabdollahian suggested a disconnect between U.S. national and security interests and those of Israel. He cautioned the U.S. against aligning its fate with that of Israel’s prime minister, who, in his perspective, is losing power. This critique evidences Iran’s concern over the U.S.’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and its perceived impact on the regional equilibrium.

Call for Diplomatic Resolution

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the necessity for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Gaza. This stance implicitly condemns U.S. policy in the region, which Iran perceives as perpetuating the conflict rather than facilitating peace. Amirabdollahian’s comments resonated with the sentiments of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has previously called for a comprehensive international peace conference to implement a roadmap for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis

Amirabdollahian expressed grave concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, respect for the will of the Palestinian people, and the implementation of the two-state solution. He also called for an end to the blockade on Gaza, emphasizing the significance of dialogue and negotiation to achieve a lasting solution.