en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iran’s Alborz Warship Moves into Red Sea, Heightening Tensions

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Iran’s Alborz Warship Moves into Red Sea, Heightening Tensions

In a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the already volatile Red Sea region, Iran has dispatched its Alborz destroyer following an operation by the United States Navy that resulted in the destruction of three Houthi boats. The Iranian Navy’s bold move is seen as a challenge to the US-led maritime task force, further complicating efforts to secure the Bab El-Mandeb strait, a crucial narrow passage between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden of vital importance to global trade.

Implications for Global Trade

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, the Red Sea is a significant maritime route, with 12 percent of global trade passing through it. The deployment of Iran’s Alborz warship in these waters, particularly following the US Navy’s operation against the Houthi forces, raises grave concerns regarding potential disruptions to trade. This region has been under heightened tensions due to repeated missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Iran, against Israel. As a result, major shipping companies have been forced to divert to longer and costly routes, such as the route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, to avoid passing through the fraught Suez Canal.

Iran’s Power Projection

The move by Iran is interpreted by many as part of Tehran’s broader agenda to project power and drive Washington out of the region. The Alborz destroyer entered the Red Sea via the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a move that could potentially inflame the volatile region further. Iran’s naval fleet has been operating in the area since 2009 in an effort to secure shipping lanes and deter piracy. However, the current deployment of the Alborz warship comes in the wake of escalating tensions and increased naval activity by various regional players, including the United States.

The Role of the Alborz Warship

The Iranian state media reported the movement of the Alborz destroyer but did not provide explicit details regarding the vessel’s mission. According to Iran’s Navy head, Shahram Irani, and Defence Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the Alborz’s mission in the Red Sea includes securing shipping lanes, repelling pirates, and other military purposes. However, the timing of this deployment, amid soaring tensions and the US setting up a naval task force in response to missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, has raised eyebrows and heightened concerns.

In the midst of these escalating tensions and the potential for further conflict, it is crucial for global powers to de-escalate the situation and ensure the continued safety of this vital maritime route, which plays an important role in the global trade ecosystem.

0
Iran Military United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalation in the Red Sea: Iran Dispatches Warship Following US Action

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Deploys Alborz Warship to the Red Sea Amidst Escalating Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

General Qasem Soleimani: The Great Commander of Islam and His Enduring Legacy

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Alborz Destroyer Enters Red Sea, Heightening Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute an ...
@Iran · 3 hours
General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute an ...
heart comment 0
Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea

By Shivani Chauhan

Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea
Hong Kong Centre Tied to Iran’s Military Drone Program: Unraveling the Threads of a Global Conundrum

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Centre Tied to Iran's Military Drone Program: Unraveling the Threads of a Global Conundrum
Iranian Army Navy’s Alborz Destroyer Enters Red Sea: A Strategic Shift

By Safak Costu

Iranian Army Navy's Alborz Destroyer Enters Red Sea: A Strategic Shift
Iran’s Alborz Warship Marks New Era with Successful Navigation through Bab al-Mandab

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's Alborz Warship Marks New Era with Successful Navigation through Bab al-Mandab
Latest Headlines
World News
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
5 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
5 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
6 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
6 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
6 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
6 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
6 mins
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
23 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
24 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app