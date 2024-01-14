en English
Iran

Iran’s Accelerating Nuclear Ambitions: A Global Security Threat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Iran is reportedly hastening its quest for nuclear weapons, a situation that is sparking anxiety among experts in the United States and Israel. A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicates that Iran has escalated its production of highly enriched uranium, reaching enrichment levels of up to 60%. This is alarmingly close to the 90% required for weapons-grade material.

Iran’s Accelerating Nuclear Advancements

According to David Albright, a former U.N. weapons inspector and current president of the Institute for Science and International Security, Iran is now in a position to produce enough weapon-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon in about a week. Within a month, it could potentially produce enough for six weapons. These revelations have heightened international concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the threat they pose to global security.

US Response to Iran’s Nuclear Drive

The U.S. State Department has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. While all options remain open for consideration, the US prefers to use diplomacy despite Iran’s ongoing lack of cooperation with the IAEA. The escalating nuclear threat from Iran is prompting calls for the United States to reestablish its deterrence strategies.

Pressure to Impose Sanctions on Iran’s Proxies

With heightened concerns over Iran’s proxy activities, experts are urging the United States to pressure other nations to impose terrorism sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxies. These include groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi rebels, who have been implicated in disruptive activities across the region. The U.S. and U.K. have already conducted air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen as fears over Iran’s proxies disrupting international navigation and the global economy continue to grow.

The Biden administration’s 2021 decision to delist the Houthis as a terrorist organization is now under scrutiny as the group continues to launch missile attacks in the region, including against Saudi Arabian oil installations. The rapidly advancing situation underscores the urgency with which world leaders must address Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the growing threats posed by its proxies.

