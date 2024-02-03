Iran Condemns U.S. Air Strikes in Iraq and Syria as Violations of Sovereignty

Iran's foreign ministry has issued a stern denunciation of the recent U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria, branding them as violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these two nations. This strong condemnation was conveyed by the ministry's spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, who characterized the strikes as a strategic mistake by the United States that would only fuel further tension and instability in the region.

U.S. Retaliation to Drone Attack

The air strikes were a response to a drone attack in Jordan that claimed the lives of three U.S. troops. In retaliation, the U.S. military targeted more than 85 locations associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and its affiliated militias. The strikes led to multiple casualties, including the death of 18 pro-Iranian fighters in Syria and 16 individuals in Iraq, a number that included civilians. The U.S. military also took action against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen over attacks on international shipping.

Escalation Amidst Ongoing Israeli Conflict

Although these strikes did not hit sites within Iran, they signify an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict, coinciding with Israel's ongoing war in Gaza. Kanaani suggested that the U.S. was attempting to divert attention away from Israel's actions in Gaza. He urged the UN Security Council to intervene against what he termed as 'illegal and unilateral U.S. attacks in the region.'

Iran's Stance on Aggression

Prior to the U.S. retaliation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that Iran would not start a war but would deliver a powerful response to any acts of aggression. Adding to this, Kanaani pointed to Israel's occupation and treatment of Palestinians — backed by the U.S. — as the root cause of Middle Eastern tensions and crises.