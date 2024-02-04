IPLA's Free Online Course Empowers Parents and Professionals for Effective Civic Participation

The Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA) is set to offer a unique, free online advocacy and civic participation course. This course, designed specifically for parents in Washington state and professionals working with families, aims to empower individuals with a comprehensive understanding of local and state systems. The overarching goal is to enhance their participation within their communities and public schools.

Empowerment Through Knowledge

The IPLA's initiative seeks to equip individuals with the necessary skills to confidently communicate with decision-makers. The aim is not just to stimulate conversations but to advocate for issues that are important to them. This course, therefore, is not just about imparting knowledge; it's about empowerment through knowledge.

Course Details and Accessibility

The 11-week course is slated to kick off on Saturday, March 2, and conclude on Saturday, May 11. In an effort to accommodate a diverse range of participants, the course will be available in both English and Spanish. This multilingual approach ensures that the course reaches as many interested parties as possible, breaking down language barriers that could potentially restrict access to this valuable resource.

Registration for the Spring 2024 Session

Registration for the Spring 2024 session is currently underway. This presents a golden opportunity for interested parties to sign up and acquire valuable knowledge and tools for effective advocacy and civic involvement. The IPLA's free online course is more than just an educational program; it is a platform that empowers individuals to make a difference within their communities.