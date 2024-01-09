en English
Travel & Tourism

iPhone Survives 16,000 Feet Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight: A Testament to Durability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
iPhone Survives 16,000 Feet Fall from Alaska Airlines Flight: A Testament to Durability

In an extraordinary twist of events, an iPhone survived a plunge from an Alaska Airlines flight, falling a staggering 16,000 feet to the ground. The phone astonishingly landed intact on a Portland, Oregon roadside, demonstrating the remarkable resilience of modern smartphones.

Defying the Odds: iPhone’s High-Altitude Survival

The incident, a result of a door plug blowing off the aircraft causing explosive depressurization, has piqued global curiosity. The phone, discovered by Sean Bates, was in good working condition, bearing no visible damage, and remained in airplane mode, showcasing its capacity to endure a high-altitude fall.

Duncan Watts, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics at the University of Oslo, attributes the phone’s survival to air resistance and the terminal velocity it reached during descent. The phone’s orientation during the fall and the grassy surface it landed on were also instrumental in its survival.

Public Fascination and Technological Resilience

The iPhone’s survival, despite the odds, has led to comparisons with everyday experiences of phone damage from significantly lower heights. The unprecedented resilience displayed by this iPhone has sparked conversations about the potential limits of smartphone durability.

Moreover, the incident has raised questions about smartphone design and construction. The fact that the iPhone remained operational after such a dramatic fall has triggered discussions about the engineering and materials used in its construction. The absence of visible damage has led to further examination of the phone’s protective features.

A Symbol of Hope and Resilience

The story of the iPhone’s survival has become a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity. In a world where technology often faces criticism for its fragility, this incident serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for resilience and endurance, even in extreme circumstances.

The incident has also sparked reflections on the nature of chance and fate, as well as the serendipitous events that can shape our lives. Sean Bates’ fortuitous discovery of the iPhone and its subsequent journey to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for investigation highlights the unpredictable nature of such occurrences.

Implications for Aviation Safety

The broader context of the incident, including the emergency landing of the Alaska Airlines flight and the subsequent grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has raised concerns about aviation safety. The incident has prompted heightened scrutiny of aircraft components, maintenance procedures, and safety protocols, underscoring the importance of stringent regulations and oversight in the aviation industry.

Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

