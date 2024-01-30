Iowa's Education Overhaul: Governor Reynolds Proposes Amendments Amid Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed an amendment to a contentious bill set to revamp the state's area education agencies (AEAs). Initially, the bill sought to limit AEAs to providing only special education services, triggering backlash from lawmakers, educators, and parents. Responding to the outcry, Reynolds has proposed modifications to allow AEAs to continue offering educational services such as professional development, literacy programs, and media services to school districts that solicit such services, subject to approval from the Department of Education.

Preserving the Funding, Shifting Control

The proposed amendment aims to preserve a $35 million property tax levy for educational services but wishes to eliminate a $33 million property tax for media services. Instead, media services could be financed from the educational service funds. The shift would see state and federal special education funds directed straight to schools, which could then contract with AEAs or third parties for necessary services.

Shaping the Future of AEAs

The deadline for schools to opt into AEA services would be moved up under the amendment, and AEAs could add special education coverage after the stipulated deadline. Notably, the amendment does not alter the provision to augment starting teacher pay to $50,000. The bill is set for subcommittee meetings with Senate and House lawmakers in the near future.

Opposition Continues Despite Amendments

Despite the proposed changes, Democrats have expressed dissatisfaction with the amendment, stating it lacks substantive changes and continues to centralize control with the Department of Education, thereby reducing local school and AEA autonomy. The ongoing controversy over the overhaul of Iowa AEAs remains a topic of heated debate among stakeholders, with its potential impact on rural schools and special education being the focal points of concern.