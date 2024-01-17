Iowa's Attorney General Takes on TikTok for Misleading Parents about Inappropriate Content

In a striking move against a social-media behemoth, Iowa's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the platform has misled parents about the exposure of children to inappropriate content. The lawsuit contends that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have not been truthful about the prevalence of explicit material related to drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity on their platform.

Iowa Takes on TikTok

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is taking a firm stand against TikTok's misleading practices, according to the lawsuit. The platform is accused of incorrectly rating its app as '12+' to circumvent parental controls on Apple devices, thereby recommending unsuitable content to children as young as 13. The goal of the lawsuit is to prevent the app from misleading users about the availability of inappropriate content and to challenge false statements made by TikTok.

Broader Implications

This legal action resonates beyond the borders of Iowa, reaching the heart of the ongoing debate about the impact of social media on children's mental health. A Philadelphia U.S. appeals court is currently deliberating whether TikTok can be sued for promoting a lethal 'blackout challenge' that led to the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl. The girl's mother is suing TikTok and its parent company, arguing that the platform's algorithm pushed dangerous content to her child.

Section 230 Under Scrutiny

The case brings into focus the protective shield internet companies usually enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. While TikTok's lawyer argues for the company's protection under this law, critics contend that the Act has become antiquated. The outcome of the lawsuit could potentially set a significant precedent for the future accountability of social media platforms for user-posted content.