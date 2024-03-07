Iowa State Fair Announces Final Acts: Greta Van Fleet and Brett Young to Perform

Officials from the Iowa State Fair have captured the excitement of fans across the Midwest with the announcement of the final two acts set to perform at the Grandstand this summer. Greta Van Fleet, known for their rock anthems and Led Zeppelin-esque sound, along with country sensation Brett Young, are the last names added to a diverse lineup of artists set to grace Des Moines from August 8th to August 18th, 2024.

Rock and Country Take Center Stage

On Sunday, August 11th, Greta Van Fleet, consisting of brothers Jake, Josh, and Sam Kiszka, along with Danny Wagner, will make their Iowa State Fair debut. The group has gained a massive following for their powerful tracks such as 'Heat Above,' 'Light My Love,' and 'Safari Song,' which have dominated the Billboard 200 charts. Following this rock spectacle, Brett Young, the California native who has carved a unique niche in country music with hits like 'In Case You Didn't Know' and 'Dance With You,' is set to perform on Monday, August 12th. Young's show will also feature special guest NEEDTOBREATHE, adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.

The Iowa State Fair is renowned for its eclectic mix of musical acts, and this year is no different. From the soulful tunes of Lauren Daigle to the historic farewell tour of Foreigner and the hard-hitting rock of Motley Crue, the fair offers something for every musical palate. The inclusion of Greta Van Fleet and Brett Young rounds out a lineup that spans genres and generations, ensuring that the 2024 Iowa State Fair will be an unforgettable experience for attendees.

How to Secure Your Spot

With the announcement of the final acts, anticipation is at an all-time high for the Iowa State Fair. Fans eager to catch their favorite artists live are encouraged to visit the official Iowa State Fair website for ticket information. Given the popularity of the performers and the limited seating at the Grandstand, securing tickets early is advised to avoid disappointment. Additionally, for those looking to stay updated on all things related to the fair, downloading the free station app and following the station across social media platforms is recommended.

The unveiling of Greta Van Fleet and Brett Young as the final acts for the Iowa State Fair marks the completion of what promises to be a diverse and dynamic lineup. As the fair approaches, the excitement continues to build, promising ten days of music, food, and fun that will captivate the hearts of attendees from across the Midwest and beyond.