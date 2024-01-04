Iowa Man Strikes Gold with $100K Lottery Win, Plans Home Renovation

In a turn of luck that has the town of Mount Vernon, Iowa celebrating, 46-year-old Bradley Greene has won a stunning $100,000 prize. The windfall came from the Holiday 50X The Money scratch-off game, a festive promotion by the Iowa Lottery. Greene purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s store in Cedar Rapids, a stroke of fortune that unfolded as he discovered his win in the unassuming environment of his workplace parking lot at General Mills.

A Win Verified and Claimed

After scratching off the ticket, the enormity of his win took Greene by surprise. He sought confirmation from a co-worker before proceeding to claim his winnings at the Iowa Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. The windfall, no doubt, was a remarkable way to start the New Year, and Greene has big plans for his sudden influx of wealth.

Home Renovation on the Horizon

Bradley Greene moved into his newly purchased home last September and has been engaged in updating it. The lottery winnings will now serve as a substantial boost to his renovation budget. The unexpected $100,000 prize is set to fast-track his home improvement plans, bringing a sense of excitement and anticipation to the Greene residence.

The Million Dollar Holiday Promotion

Greene’s win is part of the ‘Million Dollar Holiday’ promotion by the Iowa Lottery, designed to spread joy and prosperity in the holiday season. The promotion is set to award a total of $1 million in prizes, including a grand $500,000 top prize. The Holiday 50X The Money game alone offers six top prizes of $100,000, presenting players with an overall chance of winning at one in 2.86, and a shot at the top prize at one in 125,270.00. Lottery enthusiasts can still try their luck as the promotion accepts entries of non-winning holiday scratch tickets until January 8, 2024. Lottery tickets are available at physical locations such as gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.