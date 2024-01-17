Iowa Lawmakers Propose Harsher Penalties for Swatting Hoaxes

In the pursuit of public safety, lawmakers in Iowa are tackling the ominous trend of swatting - a malicious hoax involving false reports to law enforcement, often alarming in nature such as a school shooting or a bomb threat. These hoaxes have been triggering large-scale emergency responses. The state saw a dramatic surge in swatting incidents, with the count catapulting to 39 calls during the 2022-23 academic year, a significant leap from a mere four in the prior year.

House Study Bill 545: A Step Towards Deterrence

In an effort to counter this menace, House Study Bill 545 has been introduced and has gained unanimous approval from a House subcommittee. The proposed legislation is aimed at escalating the penalties for making false reports, particularly those severe enough to involve violent felonies, acts of terrorism, or possession of hazardous biological agents. Under the proposed bill, swatting would be classified as a class D felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Heightened Penalties for Dire Consequences

If the deceptive act culminates in serious injury or even death, the crime would be upgraded to a class C felony, warranting a punishment of up to 10 years in prison. However, other false reports not falling within these categories would continue to be treated as misdemeanors, as per the existing law.

Support and Concerns for the Bill

The bill is being viewed as a significant stride towards deterring the reckless misuse of emergency resources and bolstering both public and emergency response safety. While the proposed legislation has received wide support, it also brings forth concerns about the challenges in tracking down the culprits who often use internet phone numbers to execute these hoaxes. The bill is now set to be reviewed by the full House Public Safety Committee.