Iowa High School Launches Fundraiser for Student Bus Passes Amid Transportation Crisis

In a bid to combat dwindling attendance and ensure the safety of its students, Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, has embarked on a unique initiative: a fundraiser for DART bus passes. This effort comes in response to the challenges posed by Iowa law, which does not obligate the provision of school bus services for high school students living within a three-mile radius of their school. The school, previously equipped with the ability to offer transportation assistance through partnerships, found itself seeking alternative solutions this year due to a scarcity of funds.

The Challenge of Inclement Weather

The difficulties of commuting to school are exacerbated by the absence of sidewalks in certain regions and severe weather conditions. The latter, in particular, has made the journey to school a daunting task for students. Principal Paul Williamson pointed out a staggering 11% drop in attendance in the aftermath of snowstorms, underscoring the dire need for reliable transportation.

Fundraiser Aims and Progress

The fundraiser's goal is to secure $24 bus passes for 800 of the school's students. As of the latest update, the campaign has amassed $4,300, which translates to over 100 passes. This success is a testament to the community's commitment to the cause, despite the challenges ahead.

Eligibility and Accountability

To qualify for a DART bus pass, students are required to maintain passing grades and good behavior. These stipulations, a departure from the norm for students using school buses, introduce a level of accountability. The threat of revocation looms if these standards aren't maintained, reinforcing the importance of academic performance and discipline.

If the school remains unable to revert to its previous transportation provision model, the fundraiser may be conducted again. Principal Williamson underlined that regular attendance is pivotal for effective learning and the overall growth of students. Through this initiative, Lincoln High School is striving to ensure that every student has a fair shot at education, regardless of where they live.