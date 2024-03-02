Iowa Game Master Sues Texas Firm Over Dungeons & Dragons Spinoff Rights

In a recent legal battle, Shawn Thomas, a certified therapeutic game master from Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against Geek Therapeutics and its founder Dr. Anthony Bean, alleging libel, slander, and infringement over a dispute surrounding the Dungeons & Dragons spinoff, Realms of Kymoria. Developed by Thomas and his company Tabletop Adventure, the game aims to offer an inclusive environment for players, sparking a clash over intellectual property rights.

Origins of the Dispute

The controversy began when Thomas, who had previously acquired a therapeutic game master certification from Geek Therapeutics, started discussions with Bean on a licensing agreement for Realms of Kymoria. Thomas expressed concerns over retaining the intellectual property rights of the game, which he had developed to be compatible with Dungeons & Dragons rules by Wizards of the Coast. However, a major shift in Wizards of the Coast's licensing agreement, granting them a perpetual royalty-free license to use third-party games, fueled tensions within the tabletop gaming community and between Thomas and Geek Therapeutics.

Kickstarter Campaign Ignites Legal Action

Despite the absence of a finalized licensing agreement, Geek Therapeutics proceeded to launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund the distribution of Realms of Kymoria. Thomas, learning of the campaign and the company's intentions to sell the game, demanded an immediate halt to their efforts. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern District of Iowa seeks an injunction against Geek Therapeutics, in addition to damages for infringement, libel, and slander, following an email sent to Kickstarter backers that Thomas alleges falsely represented his stance.

Implications for the Future

This legal dispute raises significant questions about intellectual property rights, creator control, and the future of tabletop gaming collaborations. As the tabletop gaming community watches closely, the outcome of this lawsuit could set precedents for how game developers and third parties navigate copyright and licensing agreements. With both sides yet to reach a resolution, the Realms of Kymoria controversy highlights the delicate balance between collaboration and control in the creative process of game development.