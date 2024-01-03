en English
Disaster

Iowa First Responders’ Concern over CO2 Pipeline Safety Amid Equipment Shortages; Youngstown’s Step Towards Environmental Justice

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Iowa First Responders' Concern over CO2 Pipeline Safety Amid Equipment Shortages; Youngstown's Step Towards Environmental Justice

The Gruver Fire Department in Emmet County, Iowa, is one among many first responder units concerned about their ability to handle a major carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline rupture. The fears stem from the push to build extensive CO2 pipelines across the Midwest, a plan propelled by over $12 billion in federal incentives. A CO2 pipeline rupture could release dangerous plumes, creating a large and difficult-to-detect danger zone. The responders emphasize the need for upgraded air tanks to safely navigate such hazards, yet the cost remains prohibitive for many volunteer-run fire departments.

The Satartia Incident: A Wake-Up Call

In 2020, a CO2 pipeline failure in Satartia, Mississippi, resulted in the hospitalization of 45 people and the evacuation of 200 others. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with pipeline incidents. The CO2, being heavier than air, acts as an asphyxiant which can suffocate people and animals quickly. It can also stall combustion engines, further complicating rescue efforts.

Expanding Pipeline Network: A Growing Concern

The expansion of the U.S. CO2 pipeline network, from the current 5,300 miles to a potential 65,000 miles, accentuates concerns about safety and federal regulation. With the Satartia incident demonstrating the implications for community preparedness and response, the need for stringent regulations and enhanced preparedness cannot be overstated.

Youngstown’s Moratorium: A Step Towards Environmental Justice

In Youngstown, Ohio, a one-year moratorium has been enacted on a plan to build a recycled tire waste to energy plant near the city center and a predominantly Black neighborhood. The plant, proposed by SOBE Thermal Energy Systems, has encountered opposition from local and state environmental groups, as well as national entities. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has expressed environmental justice and civil rights concerns, as the neighborhoods surrounding the proposed facility have some of the highest levels in the state for many environmental justice indexes.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

