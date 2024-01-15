Iowa Farmer Embraces Technology for Conservation and Enhanced Yields

Mark Kingland, a Winnebago County, Iowa, farmer is revolutionizing agricultural practices by integrating advanced technology into his farming techniques with the dual aim of enhancing conservation efforts and boosting crop yields. By employing yield monitors and a drone, Kingland can pinpoint specific regions in his sprawling 1,800-acre farm that would benefit most from conservation practices.

Drone Seeding: A Precision Approach

In the autumn of 2023, for the first time, Kingland used a drone to plant a diverse cover crop seed mix consisting of turnip, cereal rye, annual ryegrass, radish, and hairy vetch across several hundred acres. This innovative method of seeding, which Kingland finds superior to traditional airplane seeding, ensures better distribution and integration of the seeds into the soil. The drone also plays a crucial role in spraying fungicides, providing a consistent and accurately mapped application.

Conservation and Agronomic Benefits

Kingland, who previously worked as an agronomist before joining hands with his brother Tom to farm, is a firm believer in the 'nutrient elevator' effect of cover crops. The roots of these plants absorb nutrients and make them available for subsequent crops. His choice of a diverse seed mix, rather than a single species, is driven by the anticipation of long-term agronomic benefits including enhanced yields and reduced dependence on herbicides and fertilizers. To offset the initial costs of the cover crops, Kingland is availing assistance from the Cedar River Source Water Partnership project, which provides funding and is supervised by the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Implementing Prairie Strips and Strip-Till Farming

Kingland is also introducing prairie strips on parts of his land yielding lower returns. These strips, composed of native prairie seed mixes, aim to boost biodiversity and minimize sediment delivery. The prairie strips are strategically placed in areas that are not profitable for conventional farming and are backed by federal programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

For the first time, Kingland is embracing strip-till farming, a method that involves tilling narrow strips of land while leaving the surrounding soil undisturbed. This practice aids with soil warming and drying, an added benefit in north central Iowa where soils are often wet and cold. Kingland is hopeful that these advancements, though challenging initially, will guide a successful transition to more sustainable and profitable farming methods.