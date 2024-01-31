Iowa DPS Under Scrutiny for Use of Geofencing Software in Gambling Probe

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) finds itself at the center of controversy and legal scrutiny over the use of geofencing software in a probe into illegal sports gambling. The investigation led to the issuing of 25 charges, primarily against individuals linked with university athletic programs, including student-athletes. The DPS's handling of the case has sparked heated debates about the legality and ethical implications of such technological tools in law enforcement.

Defense Counsel Raises Alarm

Defense lawyers have sharply criticized the DPS's methods, accusing the department of conducting warrantless searches. They contend there was no probable cause for the investigations into online wagering activities, thereby infringing on the privacy of the athletes involved. Motions have been filed seeking more information from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which utilized the geofencing software.

DPS Defends Use of Technology

In response to the allegations, the DPS has maintained that its use of the technology was fully compliant with the law. The department stated that the evidence was obtained in a constitutionally permissible manner, highlighting that the geofencing software was legally vetted by legal counsel and reviewed by county attorney offices before charges were filed. The DPS has declined to comment on active investigations or litigation but has reassured Iowans of its commitment to upholding the law.

Geofencing: A Regulatory Tool

The DPS used geolocation software, like Kibana from GeoComply, as part of regulatory compliance to prevent out-of-state sports betting in Iowa. The DCI had six agents overseeing the sports wagering industry, which saw $2.4 billion in bets in 2023. However, the details surrounding how and where the geofencing tools were specifically used by the agents remain undisclosed, contributing to the ongoing tensions and legal challenges.

A Growing Trend

Meanwhile, sports betting continues to expand across the United States. Vermont is pending operational status, while Maine and Florida recently launched online wagering. However, as this industry grows, the balance of regulation and personal privacy remains a contentious issue, with the situation in Iowa serving as a cautionary tale.