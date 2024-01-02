en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Iowa Community Colleges See Rise in Enrollment for 2023

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Iowa Community Colleges See Rise in Enrollment for 2023

Community colleges in Iowa have seen a 3.8% rise in enrollment, as outlined in the Iowa Department of Education’s Fall Enrollment Report for 2023. The current number of students enrolled stands at 85,362. Although this figure is a welcomed increase, it does not yet match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 when over 88,000 students were enrolled.

Part-Time Student Enrollment Hits Record High

Notably, part-time student enrollment has reached an all-time high, constituting two-thirds of the total enrollment. This surge in part-time students indicates a shift in the educational landscape, with more individuals likely balancing work and study commitments.

Disparity in Enrollment Trends Among Colleges

Despite the overall growth in enrollment, not all community colleges in Iowa experienced the same trend. Indian Hills Community College saw a 3.7% decrease in student numbers, standing in stark contrast to Des Moines Area Community College’s impressive 13% increase in enrollment. The latter now boasts the highest student body in the state, with 24,418 enrolled students.

Iowa’s Enrollment Trends Compared to National Average

When compared to the national average, Iowa’s enrollment trends fall slightly behind. The national average shows a 4.4% increase in enrollment. However, joint enrollment in Iowa has risen by 7.9%, reflecting the successful efforts of community colleges to align with the state’s workforce needs and to foster fruitful partnerships with high schools and businesses.

Addressing the Challenges Ahead

Challenges such as a shrinking pool of high school graduates and a decline in interest in post-secondary education remain. Community colleges are addressing these issues through expanded recruitment and career transition programs. Furthermore, the potential implementation of the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act could enhance enrollment by extending Pell Grant eligibility to short-term workforce programs.

0
Education United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Power of Non-traditional Education: A Global Perspective

By Geeta Pillai

Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Delays in Nationwide Deployment of Electric School Buses: EPA Report

By Safak Costu

Refresher Driving Courses for Seniors: A Step Towards Safer Roads

By Safak Costu

A Fresh Start: Iowa's New Laws for 2024 ...
@Education · 7 mins
A Fresh Start: Iowa's New Laws for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas

By Israel Ojoko

From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
4-Year-Old’s Response to Hair Criticism Highlights Importance of Self-Confidence

By BNN Correspondents

4-Year-Old's Response to Hair Criticism Highlights Importance of Self-Confidence
Chittagong Grammar School: A Beacon of Quality Education in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Chittagong Grammar School: A Beacon of Quality Education in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
10 seconds
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
39 seconds
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
58 seconds
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
1 min
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
1 min
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
2 mins
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
2 mins
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app