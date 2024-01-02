Iowa Community Colleges See Rise in Enrollment for 2023

Community colleges in Iowa have seen a 3.8% rise in enrollment, as outlined in the Iowa Department of Education’s Fall Enrollment Report for 2023. The current number of students enrolled stands at 85,362. Although this figure is a welcomed increase, it does not yet match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 when over 88,000 students were enrolled.

Part-Time Student Enrollment Hits Record High

Notably, part-time student enrollment has reached an all-time high, constituting two-thirds of the total enrollment. This surge in part-time students indicates a shift in the educational landscape, with more individuals likely balancing work and study commitments.

Disparity in Enrollment Trends Among Colleges

Despite the overall growth in enrollment, not all community colleges in Iowa experienced the same trend. Indian Hills Community College saw a 3.7% decrease in student numbers, standing in stark contrast to Des Moines Area Community College’s impressive 13% increase in enrollment. The latter now boasts the highest student body in the state, with 24,418 enrolled students.

Iowa’s Enrollment Trends Compared to National Average

When compared to the national average, Iowa’s enrollment trends fall slightly behind. The national average shows a 4.4% increase in enrollment. However, joint enrollment in Iowa has risen by 7.9%, reflecting the successful efforts of community colleges to align with the state’s workforce needs and to foster fruitful partnerships with high schools and businesses.

Addressing the Challenges Ahead

Challenges such as a shrinking pool of high school graduates and a decline in interest in post-secondary education remain. Community colleges are addressing these issues through expanded recruitment and career transition programs. Furthermore, the potential implementation of the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act could enhance enrollment by extending Pell Grant eligibility to short-term workforce programs.