Iowa City Council Reelects Bruce Teague as Mayor, Mazahir Salih as Mayor Pro Tem

In a unanimous decision, the city council reelected Bruce Teague as Mayor of Iowa City for a third term, marking the continuation of a leadership tenure that started in 2020. Teague, an Iowa City resident since 1993 and founder of Caring Hand & More, first took a seat on the council in 2018. His consistent commitment to community engagement is frequently acknowledged, with council member Josh Moe emphasizing this aspect of his leadership.

Council Adopts Historic Leadership Duo

Alongside Teague, Mazahir Salih was elected to the role of mayor pro tem, a position she has previously held from 2020 to 2021. Salih, who filled a council vacancy in November, is known for being the first Sudanese-American elected to public office in the U.S. The election of Teague and Salih together marks a historic Black leadership duo for the city. The council unanimously supported both Teague’s and Salih’s nominations, with no other candidates being proposed.

Johnson County Board Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

In related news, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors elected Supervisor Rod Sullivan as chair and Supervisor Jon Green as vice chair. Green’s appointment was supported by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Royceann Porter opposing it without public comment.

Teague Advocates for Changes in Election Process

Despite Teague’s appointment as mayor by fellow council members rather than direct election by voters, he expressed the desire for changes in the process. According to Teague, the people should elect the mayor. A proposal is also being considered to change the way the entire council is elected. Currently, any city council candidate appears on ballots citywide, irrespective of whether they are running for a specific ward in the city. Councilmember Andrew Dunn supports this change, highlighting the confusion and disincentives caused by the current system. While the process to make these changes could take months, it is viewed as a crucial first step.