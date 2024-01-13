en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Iowa Caucus 2024: Weathering the Political Storm

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Iowa Caucus 2024: Weathering the Political Storm

A flurry of anticipation and uncertainty hangs over the 2024 GOP presidential race in Iowa. The focus is on whether Iowa Republicans will turn out for frontrunner Donald Trump during an impending winter storm and if the ground game of Ron DeSantis is underestimated. As the frigid temperatures and strong winds loom, candidates like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump are reshuffling their schedules, turning to virtual events in the leadoff GOP caucus state.

Weathering the Political Storm

The Iowa Republican Party remains steadfast, with no plans to alter the timing of this year’s caucuses, despite the harsh weather conditions. Volunteers persist in their meetings with caucusgoers. These caucuses have been pivotal in U.S. politics since Jimmy Carter’s bid for the White House in 1976, and the 2024 caucus is no different. The severe weather, however, poses a novel challenge, prompting some candidates to shift their closing arguments to virtual rallies. Despite leading the Republican field, even Trump’s campaign has swapped in-person rallies for safer virtual telerallies.

The Role of the Iowa Caucus

The importance of the Iowa caucus is not lost on anyone in the political sphere. The media, party insiders, activists, and candidates themselves watch the results closely to gauge the trajectory of the GOP race. Despite polls showing Trump as the clear favorite to clinch the GOP Iowa caucuses, the real stakes of the contest transcend mere rankings. The Iowa caucuses are the first instance where voters across any U.S. state voice their preference for president. The results often dictate a dramatic shift in the race, either propelling or dooming certain candidates. The Iowa Caucus results offer a glimpse into which candidates can win elsewhere, making it a contest of appearance rather than a contest for delegates. Iowa’s importance lies in its ability to alter perceptions within the political world, with candidates judged based on whether their caucus performance meets the expectations of the media and political elites.

Iowa Caucus Media Center: A Journalist’s Refuge

The Iowa Caucus Media Center, set up at the Iowa Events Center, offers support to over 1,000 journalists covering the Iowa Caucuses. The Center, an initiative led by regional visitors’ bureau Catch Des Moines and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, is backed by both the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa. The Media Center, hosting journalists from 21 countries and operational 24 hours a day until the evening of January 16, provides workspaces for purchase and helps with various logistical aspects, including live shot locations, caucus locations, and even non-standard requests such as shoe repairs. The consortium also provides amenities like food options and, due to the cold weather, might distribute hand warmers or beanies.

0
United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
9 seconds ago
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
The clash of titans in college basketball is on the horizon. The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by coach Nate Oats, is gearing up for a thrilling Southeastern Conference (SEC) faceoff against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This electrifying encounter is scheduled to unfurl on Saturday night in Starkville, throwing open a potent mix of anticipation and
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
2 mins ago
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
LG Labs Unveils Bon Voyage: The Future of High-Tech Camping
2 mins ago
LG Labs Unveils Bon Voyage: The Future of High-Tech Camping
Beazer Homes Unveils Acacia Foothills II: A New Era of Sustainable Living
18 seconds ago
Beazer Homes Unveils Acacia Foothills II: A New Era of Sustainable Living
Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake
38 seconds ago
Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
1 min ago
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
9 seconds
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
14 seconds
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
17 seconds
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
35 seconds
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
36 seconds
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
53 seconds
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
1 min
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
2 mins
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
19 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
39 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app