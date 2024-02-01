Iowa Beef Producers to Obtain Quality Assurance Certification

On February 27, beef producers will gather at the City Hall in Moville, Iowa, for a significant event. It's not a typical industry meetup, but a training session designed to elevate the quality of their livestock and products. This initiative, organized by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (ISU Extension Outreach), aims to help the state's beef producers either obtain or renew their Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification. This certification, in essence, attests to their commitment to the best management practices in the industry.

A Step Towards Quality Assurance

This training program, scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m., is free of charge. However, participants are required to register by February 22. The BQA program promotes best management practices, ensuring that producers align with the highest industry standards. The certification, therefore, acts as a badge of credibility for the beef producers, enabling them to stand out in a competitive market by signaling their commitment to quality and ethical practices. Registration can be done by reaching out to the ISU Extension Outreach Woodbury County office.

Online Training Option

For those unable to attend the in-person training, an online BQA training option is also available. This alternative, accessible on the Iowa Beef Industry Council's website, ensures that all interested parties, regardless of their location or scheduling constraints, can benefit from the program. It signifies the organizer's understanding of diverse needs and their determination to make the training as inclusive and accessible as possible.

Reaching Out for More Information

Further details or inquiries regarding the training can be directed to Beth Doran. As a representative of the ISU Extension Outreach, she can be reached via phone or email. This initiative, by providing a platform for beef producers to enhance their practices, underlines the commitment to quality and continual improvement that characterizes Iowa's beef industry.