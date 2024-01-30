Iowa Advances Bill on Citizenship Proof for In-State Tuition: An Immigration Tug-of-War

In a controversial move at the heart of the U.S. immigration debate, an Iowa legislative panel has advanced House File 2128. This bill necessitates students to substantiate their U.S. citizenship or lawful presence to qualify for in-state tuition rates at Iowa's three regent universities and selected community colleges.

A Broader Initiative

This measure is a component of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' comprehensive initiative to address illegal immigration, a strategy in harmony with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's endeavors to secure their southern border. The progression of the bill transpired despite resistance from Democratic Rep. Sami Scheetz and several advocates who contend that the bill is superfluous and distracts from more critical education funding issues.

Defending the Bill

Rep. Skyler Wheeler and Rep. Taylor Collins, both Republicans, championed the bill, asserting it's a matter of common sense and tackling illegal immigration. Critics, including representatives from the University of Iowa and the Iowa Board of Regents, voiced concerns about the administrative burden and obstacles the bill would impose on students.

Voices Against the Bill

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Sophia Martinez and Joe Henry of the Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens spoke against the bill, underscoring the adverse implications for educational equity and the state's workforce. However, despite these protests, the bill has moved a step closer to becoming law, setting the stage for heated debates in the full House Judiciary Committee.