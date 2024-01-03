en English
IoT Revolutionizing the Chemical Market: A Dive into Trends and Projections

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing the chemical market, marking an era of significant growth driven by technological innovation, increased demand, and global reach. The market’s competitive nature has prompted key players to prioritize research and development, leading to product and service enhancements. This intense competition has precipitated mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations while pushing for a customer-centric approach to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Research Intellect Report

A recent report by Market Research Intellect underscores the multifaceted growth trajectory of the IoT in the Chemical Market. The report extends beyond market dynamics and segmentation, diving into technological influences, regulatory impacts, and a competitive analysis. This comprehensive study aims to equip stakeholders with actionable data that could guide strategic decision-making.

Geographical Diversification

The market’s geographical landscape is broad, with North America and Europe leading the pack, credited to their technological prowess and robust regulatory framework. However, regions like Asia-Pacific show immense potential for growth, largely due to their rapid industrialization and increasing technology adoption.

IoT Trends in the Chemical Market

The IoT in the chemical market is witnessing a surge of trends like edge computing integration, interoperability standards, and AI and machine learning integration. Enhanced security measures, low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networks, containerization and microservices architecture, and energy harvesting solutions are other noteworthy trends contributing to the market’s growth. These trends are fostering innovation and efficiency, shaping the future of the IoT landscape.

IoT Analytics: A Market Projection

The global market for IoT Analytics anticipates a market size of $166.5 billion by 2030, with the U.S. market estimated at $8.4 billion. China is projected to reach a staggering $13.9 billion by 2030. The report also discusses the impact of COVID-19 and potential market trends and drivers.

Real-time Data Collection and Solar Cell Performance

A recent study proposes the use of IoT for real-time data collection from sensors in a hybrid system, integrating solar and fuel cell renewable sources. The study demonstrates superior tracking accuracy, escalating energy conversion efficiency from 88% to 94%, coupled with a reduced system response time. Another research focuses on the performance of perovskite solar cell (PSC) under indoor conditions, indicating that a single 1 cm2 PSC could power an IoT device for most days of the year. However, there are challenges related to moisture ingress, which necessitates better encapsulation.

Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

