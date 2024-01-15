en English
Business

Iofina PLC Reports Increased Iodine Production, Falls Short of Forecast

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Colorado-based iodine producer, Iofina PLC, has posted a 13% increase in its total production to 317.8 metric tonnes (MT) for the second half of 2023, albeit falling short of its forecast range between 325MT and 350MT. The company’s crystalline iodine production in Q4 2023 reflected a 16% year-on-year increase, surging to 160.9MT, largely credited to the improved operation of its IO9 plant.

Overall Increase in Crystalline Iodine Production

The full-year production of crystalline iodine showed an impressive 8.4% rise, reaching 559.3MT from the previous year’s 516MT. Despite this increase, Iofina experienced a dip in sales for its iodine derivatives. The company is bullish about its production for the first half of 2024, estimating between 275MT and 295MT of crystalline iodine, which would mark an increase of 13% to 22%.

Impact of Seasonal Factors

Iofina’s historically lower H1 production is attributed to the impact of colder temperatures on production. However, the company typically sees greater output in the second half of the year due to warmer weather.

CEO’s Confidence in Future Growth

CEO Tom Becker expressed confidence in the ongoing execution of Iofina’s growth plans and the continued strong demand for iodine, which he believes will contribute to the company’s progress through 2024. The company is also in the process of negotiating with brine supply partners for the upcoming IO 11 facility and has revealed plans for constructing the IO 10 plant.

As Iofina marches into 2024, it’s clear that the company is leveraging its production capabilities and market demand to drive growth. With the anticipated increase in production and the expansion of its iodine derivatives range, Iofina seems poised to make significant strides in the iodine market.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

