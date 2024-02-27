Inyo County Seeks Public Input on Wildfire Protection Plan for Enhanced Community Safety

Inyo County, in collaboration with environmental and wildfire consultants, is launching a public review period for the 2024 Inyo County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), a strategic initiative to bolster community resilience against devastating wildfires. Starting March 7, 2024, through April 15, 2024, county residents are invited to participate in this critical review process, marking a proactive step towards safeguarding lives, property, and valued resources against future wildfire threats.

Engaging the Community for a Resilient Future

The public review period commences with a community event on March 7, inviting all Inyo County residents to contribute their insights and feedback. This inclusive approach aims to ensure the CWPP addresses the unique needs and vulnerabilities of the county's diverse communities. Supported by a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the initiative underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in crafting a fire-adapted future for Inyo County.

Comprehensive Review Tools at Residents' Disposal

To facilitate thorough community involvement, the Inyo County Office of Emergency Services has made available a draft of the CWPP, alongside a Story Map and Community Risk Explorer, for public review. These resources are designed to provide residents with a clear understanding of the planned measures and their potential impact, encouraging constructive feedback to refine and enhance the plan's effectiveness.

A Collaborative Endeavor for Enhanced Safety

This initiative represents a partnership between Inyo County, the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, environmental consultants, and wildfire experts, all united in their commitment to improving wildfire readiness and resilience. The collaborative nature of the CWPP's development process reflects a shared recognition of the critical importance of community involvement in safeguarding against the increasing threat of wildfires in a changing climate.

As the public review period unfolds, Inyo County residents are provided with a unique opportunity to shape their community's future safety strategies. This collaborative effort not only aims to enhance immediate wildfire preparedness but also fosters a broader culture of resilience and proactive planning within the community.