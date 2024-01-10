Invitation Homes Secures Deal to Manage Over 14,000 Homes

In a significant expansion of its operations, Invitation Homes Inc., a leading single-family home leasing and management company, has inked an agreement to manage over 14,000 homes for a third-party portfolio owner. The properties under this deal are primarily located in regions where Invitation Homes already has a strong operational footprint, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, Carolinas, Orlando, and Tampa.

A Strategic Agreement

This strategic agreement is set to generate property and asset management fees for Invitation Homes, aligning seamlessly with the company's well-established expertise in the industry. CEO Dallas Tanner has expressed optimism about the deal, viewing it as an opportunity to enhance the company's scale and potentially pave the way for further capital-light earnings growth opportunities.

Improving Profit Margins and NOI Margins

The deal also harbors the potential to boost profit margins and net operating income (NOI) margins for Invitation Homes' wholly-owned portfolio. This comes as a welcome development, considering the company's standing in the single-family home leasing sector where it has been a veteran player for 12 years.

Meeting Changing Lifestyle Needs

Invitation Homes, a proud member of the S&P 500, prides itself on catering to the changing lifestyle needs of its clientele by offering updated homes in sought-after locations. As the company expands its operations, it continues to fulfill its commitment to providing high-quality housing options to its growing customer base.

While this press release marks a significant milestone for Invitation Homes, it is important to note that it may contain forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ from those projected.