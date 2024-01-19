Investors React to Job Data and Fed Remarks: Treasury Yields Adjust

In a recent turn of events, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped slightly to 4.14%, while the 2-year Treasury yield rose by 4 basis points to 4.397%. This market response followed the release of the latest job data and comments from the Federal Reserve officials. The latter's remarks have prompted investors to reconsider the likelihood of an early rate cut.

Impact of Job Data and Fed Remarks on Market Dynamics

The jobs data revealed a significant decline in weekly jobless claims, hitting their lowest level since September 2022. This report signals a resilient U.S. job market. The report rides on the back of a series of positive economic indicators, such as the retail sales for December surpassing market expectations.

These developments have led to a shift in investors' attitude toward the prospect of a rate cut in the first quarter. Market pricing for a cut by the March meeting has dwindled to 55% overnight, the lowest since the Fed's last meeting in December.

Fed's Stance on Interest Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested that the central bank is inclined to cut interest rates. However, he emphasized that such a move would be measured and deliberate. Echoing a similar sentiment, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic expects rate cuts to come into effect in the third quarter of the year.

Consumer Confidence and No Treasury Auctions

Despite the public's apprehension about the country's trajectory, the University of Michigan's Consumer Survey of Consumers for January displayed a reading of 78.8. This score is the highest since July 2021, marking a 21.4% increase from the previous year. Additionally, no Treasury auctions were scheduled for the reported Friday, keeping the market on its toes.