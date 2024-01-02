en English
Business

Investors Bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics: Options Trading Patterns Unveil

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Investors Bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics: Options Trading Patterns Unveil

In recent investment developments, a bearish sentiment has been detected surrounding CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a gene editing company. This trend is evidenced by options trading patterns tracked by Benzinga’s options scanner. While the identity of the investors remains uncertain, the volume and nature of the trades suggest that these investors may be privy to potentially privileged information.

Trading Patterns: Bullish vs Bearish

Among the tracked trades, an unusual pattern has been identified – 11 trades heavily skewed towards bearish positions. Of these, 18% conveyed a bullish sentiment while a staggering 81% indicated a bearish sentiment. The trades involved one put option valued at $26,700 and 10 call options, collectively worth $887,198.

CRISPR Therapeutics: A Closer Look

CRISPR Therapeutics is at the cutting edge of gene editing technology, developing CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. The company’s most advanced pipeline candidate is exa-cel, targeting sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. This project is a collaborative effort with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company is also delving into the realms of immuno-oncology and stem cell-derived therapies. These initiatives have led to concentrated trading activity in the $50.0 to $80.0 price range for CRISPR Therapeutics over the past three months. The average open interest has been 662.62, with a total volume of 4,063.00 options.

Forecasting CRSP Stock

According to market experts, the consensus target price for CRSP stock is set at $83.0. It’s crucial to note that options trading, while riskier than stock trading, can yield higher profits. Traders mitigate these risks through daily education, strategic trade entries and exits, the use of multiple indicators, and close monitoring of market movements. Benzinga Pro offers real-time alerts for options trades on CRISPR Therapeutics, helping traders stay informed.

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

