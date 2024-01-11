Investor Outlook for DJIA Components in 2024: Disney and J&J Shine, Boeing Struggles

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), a trusted gauge of Wall Street's health, has evolved from its industrial origins to incorporate 30 diverse multinational corporations. This year, experts see significant disparities in the investor outlook for these companies. In this shifting landscape, Walt Disney and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) stand out as two Dow stocks with substantial investment potential.

Disney's Rebound

Disney, despite recent challenges in theme park operations and streaming services, is poised for recovery. This is largely due to its pricing power, the relaxation of China's 'zero-COVID' policy, and the anticipated profitability of its streaming segment. At 17 times forward-year earnings and a projected annual earnings growth rate of 17%, Disney shares are considered a bargain.

J&J's Financial Strength

On the other hand, J&J has been embroiled in litigation over its talc-based baby powder. However, it is recognized for its strong credit rating, substantial cash reserves, and a strategic pivot towards pharmaceuticals. This makes it an attractive buy at 15 times forward-year earnings.

Boeing's Challenges

Conversely, Boeing is recommended to be sidestepped due to ongoing production and quality issues with its aircraft, particularly following an incident involving a 737 MAX 9 jetliner. Wall Street's lowered earnings expectations and the potential for a deflationary recession further darken the outlook for Boeing, making its stock less appealing at 57 times forward-year earnings.

As the influence of the Federal Reserve over stocks subsides, analysts predict that the focus in 2024 will shift to earnings. Strong companies with robust cash flows will see their values rise, while weaker ones will face penalties. This year, it is imperative for investors to focus on stocks that exhibit strong relative strength.