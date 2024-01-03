InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

InvenTrust Properties Corp., a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on multi-tenant essential retail properties, has announced the release date for its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results. These results are set to be published on February 13, 2024, after the stock market closes.

Investor Communication and Transparency

Following the earnings release, InvenTrust is organizing an earnings conference call on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will provide an opportunity for shareholders and interested investors to discuss the company’s results and business highlights. All relevant information, including the earnings release and any additional material, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. For those unable to attend the live webcast, the company will archive the conference call on its website for future reference.

A Closer Look at InvenTrust

Known for its grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as power centers with grocery components, InvenTrust has carved a niche for itself in the Sun Belt region. In addition to its real estate investments, the company also holds a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Since 2013, InvenTrust has been a member of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

Keeping Stakeholders Informed

InvenTrust keeps its stakeholders informed of important business and financial updates through various channels, including SEC filings, press releases, and webcasts. These updates are also shared via the company’s investor relations website and its social media accounts on Twitter and LinkedIn. This commitment to transparency underlines InvenTrust’s dedication to maintaining an open line of communication with its stakeholders.