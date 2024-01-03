en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

InvenTrust Properties Corp., a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on multi-tenant essential retail properties, has announced the release date for its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results. These results are set to be published on February 13, 2024, after the stock market closes.

Investor Communication and Transparency

Following the earnings release, InvenTrust is organizing an earnings conference call on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will provide an opportunity for shareholders and interested investors to discuss the company’s results and business highlights. All relevant information, including the earnings release and any additional material, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. For those unable to attend the live webcast, the company will archive the conference call on its website for future reference.

A Closer Look at InvenTrust

Known for its grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as power centers with grocery components, InvenTrust has carved a niche for itself in the Sun Belt region. In addition to its real estate investments, the company also holds a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Since 2013, InvenTrust has been a member of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

Keeping Stakeholders Informed

InvenTrust keeps its stakeholders informed of important business and financial updates through various channels, including SEC filings, press releases, and webcasts. These updates are also shared via the company’s investor relations website and its social media accounts on Twitter and LinkedIn. This commitment to transparency underlines InvenTrust’s dedication to maintaining an open line of communication with its stakeholders.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
'Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough' Unveiled: A Fresh Perspective on Corporate Responsibility
Penguin Random House SEA has unveiled a ground-breaking book, ‘Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough,’ penned by Rajeev Peshawaria, the CEO of Stewardship Asia Centre in Singapore. Published on December 15, 2023, in the U.S., the book explores the shortfalls of the prevailing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework in meeting urgent sustainability needs.
'Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough' Unveiled: A Fresh Perspective on Corporate Responsibility
Hungary's Debt Service Costs Surge, Sparking Concerns Over Financial Stability
1 min ago
Hungary's Debt Service Costs Surge, Sparking Concerns Over Financial Stability
Cadre Holdings to Participate in Upcoming New Year Conference
2 mins ago
Cadre Holdings to Participate in Upcoming New Year Conference
Keros Therapeutics Announces Plans for $120 Million Public Offering
18 seconds ago
Keros Therapeutics Announces Plans for $120 Million Public Offering
Urban Edge Properties Leaps Forward with Remarkable Leasing Activity and Strategic Sales
29 seconds ago
Urban Edge Properties Leaps Forward with Remarkable Leasing Activity and Strategic Sales
AtkinsRealis' Stellar Performance Overshadowed by Past Scandal
44 seconds ago
AtkinsRealis' Stellar Performance Overshadowed by Past Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
14 seconds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
1 min
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
1 min
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
2 mins
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
2 mins
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
2 mins
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
2 mins
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
Iowa Food Safety Inspections Unveil Numerous Violations
2 mins
Iowa Food Safety Inspections Unveil Numerous Violations
Arkansas Razorbacks Eye Ja'Quinden Jackson as Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Eye Ja'Quinden Jackson as Potential Game-Changer
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
15 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app