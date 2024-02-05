Intevac Reports Strong Finish to Fiscal Year 2023 with 47% YoY Increase in HDD Business

Intevac, Inc., a leading player in thin-film processing systems, reported an impressive finish to the fiscal year 2023. The company witnessed significant growth in its hard disk drive (HDD) business, which posted a 47% increase in revenues over the previous year, translating to sales nearing the $53 million mark. The surge is attributed to the transition to heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, a field where Intevac has held a firm grip for a considerable period.

Key Financials

For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $12.9 million, a notable increase from the $11.3 million recorded in Q4 2022. This growth was accompanied by an improvement in gross margin from 44.3% to 46.0%. Operating expenses saw a minor dip, settling at $7.8 million. The net loss for the quarter was also reduced to $1.8 million, a significant drop from the $3.2 million recorded in Q4 2022. This strong performance culminated in an order backlog of $42.4 million and a robust balance sheet, which included $72.2 million in cash and investments.

Annual Performance

The company's revenues for fiscal 2023 totaled $52.7 million, a considerable leap from the $35.8 million recorded in 2022. These figures came despite a slight decrease in gross margin and an uptick in operating expenses. The annual net loss improved to $12.2 million, a significant improvement from the $17.1 million posted the previous year. To provide a clearer picture of the company's performance, non-GAAP financial measures were employed, which excluded one-time charges and discontinued operations.

Looking Ahead

Intevac's new TRIO platform, which received qualification in the fourth quarter, is expected to be a future revenue driver. The platform is set to address an estimated $1 billion market, providing a promising outlook for the company's future. As Intevac sets its sights on diversifying and expanding its product portfolio and customer base, the outlook for 2024 remains optimistic.