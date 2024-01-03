Interstate 5 Lane Closure: WSDOT Plans Data Collection for Future Projects

In an announcement that impacts the daily commute of thousands, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has revealed plans for a temporary closure of a key traffic route. The closure will affect the left lane on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Ridgefield and the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. Scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, this planned interruption is set to cause a ripple effect on the usual traffic flow.

Behind the Closure

The decision to close the lane is not arbitrary. It is part of a larger plan for which essential groundwork needs to be laid. WSDOT survey crews will utilize this time to gather crucial data required for planning future construction projects in the area. It’s a necessary step towards infrastructural development, ensuring that the long-term benefits outweigh the temporary inconvenience.

Impact on Commuters

While the closure is limited to a few hours, it is expected to cause delays. It’s a peak hour for traffic as people head to work, which could result in significant slowdowns. Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 around Ridgefield during this time are advised to be prepared. Allocating extra travel time for their journeys would be a prudent move.

Assistance for Travelers

In an attempt to reduce the impact of this closure, WSDOT is providing real-time travel information. This can be accessed by travelers through the WSDOT mobile app or by consulting the real-time travel map. This initiative will enable commuters to plan their routes better and possibly avoid the most congested areas.