Intersections Festival Celebrates 15 Years of Artistic Diversity and Community Impact in Northeast D.C.

The streets of Northeast D.C. are buzzing with anticipation as the Atlas Performing Arts Center gears up for its largest Intersections Festival to date. Now in its 15th year, this annual celebration has become a beacon of diversity and creativity, drawing artists and audiences alike to the revitalized H Street Corridor. With a record-breaking number of applications, the festival is set to unfold over three jam-packed weekends, featuring an eclectic mix of dance, music, and theater performances.

A Festival of Firsts and Famed Returns

This year's Intersections Festival stands out not only for its size but also for its commitment to showcasing a wide array of artistic expressions. Among the array of talents, the Black Leaves Dance Company shines as a testament to the festival's inclusive ethos. Known for their powerful performances that meld movement with a message of equality and acceptance, this all-Black, all-male, queer-inclusive dance group is returning to the festival as both a crowd favorite and an Atlas Resident Arts Partner. Their participation underscores the festival's role as a platform for voices that champion diversity and inclusivity through the arts.

Expansive Programming That Speaks Volumes

The festival's offerings are meticulously categorized into branded experiences, each designed to captivate and engage. Dance, requiring expansive stages for its full expression, takes center stage, reflecting the festival's recognition of the art form's dynamic potential to convey complex narratives. But the Intersections Festival is not just about dance. This year, sound performances by the Capital City Symphony and A.F.R.O.B.A.M. promise to fill the Atlas with melodies and rhythms that resonate with a diverse audience. Furthermore, the festival's story presentations blend dance with spoken word, dramatic plays, and life stories told by spoken-word poets, creating a rich tapestry of human experience and artistic endeavor.

The Atlas: A Cornerstone of Cultural Revitalization

Since its inception, the Intersections Festival has played a significant role in the cultural and economic revitalization of the H Street Corridor. The Atlas Performing Arts Center, once a movie theater fallen into disrepair, has been transformed into a vibrant hub for the performing arts. This transformation is emblematic of the festival's broader impact on the community, providing not only entertainment but also a platform for artists to engage with a wider audience. As the festival continues to grow, it remains a testament to the power of the arts to bring people together, fostering a sense of community and shared experience that transcends the boundaries of the stage.