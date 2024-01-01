Internet Divided Over Al Roker’s Commentary at the Rose Bowl Parade 2024

Today’s Rose Bowl Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition dating back to 1890, has sparked a storm of controversy on the internet, not for any mishaps or political stances, but for the commentary of weatherman and co-host, Al Roker. The 69-year-old Today show veteran, known for his amiable demeanor and light-hearted banter, has divided viewers with his performance during the annual event in Pasadena, California.

Roker’s Commentary: A Mixed Bag

While some viewers found Roker’s jokes and banter entertaining, others voiced their disapproval on social media platforms. Criticisms ranged from labeling his remarks as cringey, irritating, and over-the-top, to viewers confessing they switched channels due to his commentary. His name became a trending topic, with a flurry of comments urging the seasoned presenter to retire, while others lamented the negativity, defending Roker’s upbeat approach to the event.

Supporters Rally Behind Roker

Despite the backlash, Roker found staunch allies on the same platforms. Supporters defended his cheerful demeanor, calling him hilarious and even ‘the GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time). Several users urged others to focus on more significant world problems instead of critiquing Roker’s parade commentary. The divide showcased the contrasting reactions to the presenter’s style and highlighted the subjective nature of humor and entertainment.

Backdrop: The Rose Bowl Parade 2024

Amid the online melee, the parade continued to showcase a world of music with its theme, ‘Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.’ Notable artists such as Jordin Sparks, Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, and David Archuleta performed during the event, which preceded a major college football playoff game at the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. The longstanding tradition, featuring flower floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and special celebrity appearances, remained a sight to behold, irrespective of the controversy surrounding its commentators.