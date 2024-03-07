International Women's Day: VFX Industry Giants Tackle Gender Disparity and Inclusion

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, World VFX Day and UpliftHER are hosting an online event featuring speakers from top-tier visual effects (VFX) companies like ILM, Marvel Studios, and Coffee & TV. The discussion aims to address the persistent gender gap in senior roles within the VFX industry, alongside challenges and strategies related to parenthood, LGBTQ+ inclusion, financial literacy, mentoring, and networking.

Spotlight on Industry Leaders

Noteworthy figures such as Charmaine Chan from ILM, Tara DeMarco from Marvel Studios, and Christina Graham from Lightrunner Studio will share their insights. They, along with other esteemed guests, will explore the nuanced experiences of women in the VFX field, the importance of LGBTQ+ representation, and practical advice on career advancement. Amy Mercer, UpliftHER co-founder, emphasizes the societal and cultural constructs that shape career experiences differently for men and women, highlighting the need for such discussions.

Addressing Crucial Themes

The event will delve into why women are underrepresented in leadership positions within the VFX industry and the broader workforce. Speakers will discuss the balancing act of managing parenthood and professional growth, fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals, and the critical role of financial literacy and mentorship in empowering women. The talks aim to not only shed light on these issues but also provide actionable strategies for overcoming them.

Building Towards a More Inclusive Future

By bringing together voices from leading VFX houses and beyond, the event seeks to spur change and encourage more inclusive practices within the industry. It represents a significant step towards acknowledging and addressing the hurdles that women and LGBTQ+ individuals face in their careers. The dialogue initiated here is expected to resonate beyond International Women's Day, influencing future practices and making the VFX industry a more welcoming space for everyone.

This groundbreaking event will kick off at 9 am (GMT) on Friday, 8th March 2024, streamed live on World VFX Day's YouTube channel, marking a pivotal moment for industry-wide reflection and action towards greater gender equality and inclusion in the VFX sector.