en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

International Space Station: A Testament to Global Cooperation and Astronaut Endeavours in Space

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
International Space Station: A Testament to Global Cooperation and Astronaut Endeavours in Space

The International Space Station (ISS) stands as a testament to global cooperation and astronaut endeavours in space, a beacon of unity in a realm beyond the confines of Earth. Built in the early 1990s, the ISS is the largest space station ever constructed, serving as a hub for scientific research and experiments that could only be dreamt of on Earth. The station’s construction and operations involve an intricate dance of international collaboration, with major contributions from NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, among others.

A Global Partnership

Partnerships extend beyond these key players, with countries like Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom also playing significant roles. Brazil was a partner from 1997 to 2007, and there is potential for future partnerships with countries like China. The ISS has welcomed over 270 individuals from 21 countries, underscoring its role as a truly international endeavour. Crew members must be multilingual, typically in Russian and English, to ensure effective communication and safety aboard the station.

The Astronauts’ Life and Challenges

The ISS is home to a crew of up to seven astronauts and cosmonauts who undergo rigorous training to adapt to life in microgravity. Here, even simple tasks become challenging. Living and working in space requires resilience, adaptability, and a keen understanding of the unique environment that is microgravity. Astronauts typically spend about six months on the ISS per mission, with some, like Scott Kelly, spending longer durations—up to 340 days. These long-duration missions are crucial for studying the effects of extended stays in space, paving the way for future deep space exploration.

The Cost of Space Exploration

The financial cost of sending personnel to the ISS is substantial. NASA previously paid around $86 million per astronaut for seats on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. This cost is expected to decrease with commercial entities like Boeing and SpaceX beginning to transport crew and cargo from U.S. soil. The continual upgrades to the ISS and the expenses involved in maintaining human life in space are a testament to the dedication and commitment of the international community to the exploration of the cosmos.

The ISS, a significant achievement of international cooperation in space exploration, is not just a space station—it’s a symbol of humanity’s capacity for unity, cooperation, and the unquenchable thirst for knowledge. It showcases the unwavering spirit of astronauts who rise to the unique challenges of life in space, contributing to a richer understanding of our universe and our place within it.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
India's Aditya-L1 Marks New Milestone in Space Exploration
The dawn of 2024 witnesses India’s space exploration endeavors reaching new heights as the Aditya-L1, the country’s maiden solar space observatory, successfully arrives at the Lagrange Point-1 (L1) on January 6. This remarkable achievement reaffirms India’s position as an emerging space superpower, unraveling the sun’s mysteries from an estimated distance of 1.5 million kilometers from
India's Aditya-L1 Marks New Milestone in Space Exploration
Interstellar's Emotional Bond Between Cooper and Murph Captured in 8-Minute Edit
27 mins ago
Interstellar's Emotional Bond Between Cooper and Murph Captured in 8-Minute Edit
Dr Dai: A British Chemist's Journey from Beijing Labs to Chinese Social Media Stardom
31 mins ago
Dr Dai: A British Chemist's Journey from Beijing Labs to Chinese Social Media Stardom
US Embarks on Historic Lunar Mission: Private Sector Leads the Charge
12 mins ago
US Embarks on Historic Lunar Mission: Private Sector Leads the Charge
Brandenburg Labs Debuts Innovative Audio Augmented Reality Headphone System at CES 2024
22 mins ago
Brandenburg Labs Debuts Innovative Audio Augmented Reality Headphone System at CES 2024
Sophie Kastner's Symphony of the Stars: A Musical Journey Through the Galactic Centre
27 mins ago
Sophie Kastner's Symphony of the Stars: A Musical Journey Through the Galactic Centre
Latest Headlines
World News
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
1 min
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
2 mins
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
3 mins
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
4 mins
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
4 mins
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
4 mins
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
4 mins
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
4 mins
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
5 mins
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
60 mins
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
8 hours
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
9 hours
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation
9 hours
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app