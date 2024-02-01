International Seaways Unveils Schedule for Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Release

In a recent announcement, International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), a global leader in the tanker industry, has unveiled its schedule for the disclosure of financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023. The release is slated before the market opens on Thursday, February 29, 2024, an unusual date considering February customarily ends on the 28th or 29th during a leap year.

Investor Conference Call

A conference call with investors is arranged for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the declared results. Interested parties can access the call via a live webcast on the company's website. An audio replay of the discussion will be made available until March 7, 2024, ensuring a broad spectrum of stakeholders can evaluate the company's financial performance at their convenience.

INSW: A Global Tanker Powerhouse

INSW is recognized for its expansive fleet of tanker vessels and its unwavering dedication to superior customer service and operational efficiency. This commitment to transparency underlines the company's strategy to keep investors informed about its financial health.

Forward-Looking Statements

The release from the company also includes forward-looking statements concerning its merger with Diamond S, anticipated dividends, vessel acquisitions, market trends, and potential strategic alliances and investments. These projections, however, are speculative and are liable to change based on a range of factors. INSW advises that investors should exercise caution and consider the risk factors outlined in its SEC filings when evaluating these forward-looking statements.